Global Fall Protection Market - Projected to Reach USD 2.6 Billion By 2022

The global fall protection market is estimated to be USD 1.82 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 2.69 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. Increasing awareness regarding industrial safety and stringent government regulations pertaining to the safety of people in the construction industry are expected to drive the growth of the global fall protection market.

Based on type, the global fall protection market has been segmented into soft goods, hard goods, installed system, access system, rescue kit, and services. The access system segment is projected witness the highest growth during the forecast period, due to the increasing demand for protective equipment used in confined spaces. Access systems include confined space and tripod products used in tanks, vessels, sewers, and other applications.

Based on end-use industry, the global fall protection market has been segmented into construction, general industry, oil & gas, energy & utilities, telecom, transportation, mining, and others. The construction segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Mandates by governments of several countries around the globe, pertaining to the use of fall protection equipment to reduce the number of accidents and causalities during construction activities, is expected to fuel the growth of this segment.

Based on region, the global fall protection market has been classified into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is the largest market for fall protection equipment. The North America fall protection market is largely driven by the increasing awareness regarding the safety of employees as well as regulations that mandate the use of fall protection in various industries.

