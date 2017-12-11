Restorative Dentistry Market by Product, Prosthetic, Equipment & End User - Global Forecast to 2022

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global restorative dentistry market is projected to reach USD 21.27 Billion by 2022 from USD 15.60 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Increase in the prevalence of dental diseases (dental caries and edentulism), rising demand for advanced cosmetic dental procedures, growing dental tourism, and increasing dental expenditure are the major factors driving the demand for restorative dentistry. Moreover, the gradual shift towards newer technologies & products and growing focus of companies in emerging markets is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players in this market.

The report analyzes the global restorative dentistry market by product, end user, and region. Based on product, the global restorative dentistry market is segmented into restorative materials, implants, prosthetics, and restorative equipment. In 2016, the restorative materials segment accounted for the largest share of global restorative dentistry market, mainly due to the growing number of tooth repair procedures, high cost of restorative materials, increasing adoption of customized prosthetics, and increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry.

Based on end user, the restorative dentistry market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, dental schools & research institutes, and dental laboratories. The hospitals & clinics segment accounted for the major share of the global restorative dentistry market and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share of this end-user segment is attributed to the increasing number of dental clinics and hospitals especially in emerging markets, rapid adoption of advanced technologies in these settings, and growth in the target patient population.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Insights



7 Restorative Dentistry Market, By Product



8 Restorative Dentistry Market, By End User



9 Restorative Dentistry Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Company Profiles



3M Company

Company Coltene Holding Ag

Danaher Corporation

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Gc Corporation

Institut Straumann Ag

Ivoclar Vivadent Ag

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc

Septodont Holding

Ultradent Products, Inc

Voco Gmbh

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc

