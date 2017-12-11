Regulatory News:

THERACLION (Euronext Growth, FR0010120402 ALTHE) (Paris:ALTHE), a company specialized in leading-edge medical equipment for echotherapy, today announced the purchase of two Echopulse systems from Russia and Eastern Europe, thus extending echotherapy's commercial footprint to two new regions.

First Echopulse sale in Russia

Following regulatory approval in September 2017, Theraclion has now sold the first Echopulse system in Russia. The system has been acquired by its local distributor, Sonoray Medical Group, and will be installed before the end of the year at the final customer site. Russia represents an important market for the company, especially in the treatment of thyroid nodules. "Echopulse is a very promising technology for the Russian patients as it offers a simple non-invasive and simple solution to treat thyroid pathologies," commented Alexander Khalimon, CEO of Sonoray Medical Group. "According to various sources, up to 30% of Russia's population suffer from thyroid pathologies. In some regions, the percentage of patients requiring thyroid treatment could even be close to 70%1

Expansion of Echopulse presence to Eastern Europe

Theraclion also announces the first purchase of a system by its partner for the Eastern Europe region, OncoMed-Solutions GmbH, opening echotherapy access to new, large countries like Poland and the Czech Republic. "There is a high interest in this technology in Eastern Europe. Its geographic location implies that long-term effects of Tchernobyl and the lack of iodine in nutrition drive the incidence of thyroid pathologies," says Achim Schefczik, CEO of Oncomed-Solutions GmbH. "For instance, Poland, with over 20,000 thyroidectomies performed annually2 has seen strong growth in the number of surgeries in the past 5 years."

"We are proud to have found strong partnerships in Russia and Eastern Europe. In particular, the thyroid indication will have an important role to play in the future in these markets given high thyroid nodule prevalence," concluded David Caumartin, CEO of Theraclion.

About Theraclion

Theraclion is a French company specializing in high-tech medical equipment using therapeutic ultrasound. Drawing on leading-edge technologies, Theraclion has designed and manufactured an innovative solution for echotherapy, the Echopulse, allowing non-invasive tumor treatment through ultrasound-guided high-intensity focused ultrasound. Theraclion is ISO 13485 certified and has received the CE mark for non-invasive ablation of breast fibroadenomas and thyroid nodules. Based in Malakoff, near Paris, France Theraclion has brought together a team of 35 people, 50% of whom are dedicated to R&D and clinical trials. For more information, please visit Theraclion's website:www.theraclion.com

Theraclion is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

PEA-PME eligible

Mnemonic: ALTHE ISIN Code: FR0010120402

1 http://wellew.ru - Russian portal dedicated to thyroid health 2 http://knoema.fr/atlas

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171211005736/en/

Contacts:

Theraclion

David Caumartin, Tel.: +33 (0)1 55 48 90 70

CEO

david.caumartin@theraclion.com

or

Kalima

Press Relations

Marie Vasseur, Tel.: 33 (0)1 42 21 56 36

mvasseur@kalima-rp.fr