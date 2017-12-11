The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Karo Pharma AB (Karo Pharma) held on December 8, 2017 approved a rights issue whereby shareholders are entitled to one (1) new share for every tree (3) shares held. The subscription price is SEK 29.00 per share. The Ex-date is December 12, 2017. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Karo Pharma (KAROB).



