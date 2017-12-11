sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 11.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

44,154 Euro		+0,581
+1,33 %
WKN: A14WK0 ISIN: US55024U1097 Ticker-Symbol: LU2 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
LUMENTUM HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LUMENTUM HOLDINGS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,527
44,991
19:39
44,514
45,003
19:38
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LUMENTUM HOLDINGS INC
LUMENTUM HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LUMENTUM HOLDINGS INC44,154+1,33 %