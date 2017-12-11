BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc

11 December 2017

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc

Tender Offer Announcement

The board of BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") today announces its decision not to proceed with the discretionary semi-annual tender offer in February 2018.

Over the twelve month period to 30 November 2017, the Company's shares traded at an average discount to net asset value ("NAV") per share of 4.1% (on a cum-income basis). Although this is slightly wider than the discount of 2.0% to NAV per share, the price at which any tender offer would be made, the Board has concluded that it is not in the interests of shareholders to implement the tender offer in February 2018. In drawing this conclusion the Board is cognisant of the size of the Company and does not believe that shrinking through a tender offer would be in the best interests of shareholders at the current time, as also notes that the current discount on the Company's shares is 2.8% (on a cum-income basis) at close of business on 8 December.

