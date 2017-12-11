Pomerantz LLP: SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Naspers Limited - NPSNY

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2017 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Naspers Limited ("Naspers" or the "Company") (OTC PINK: NPSNY). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Naspers and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On December 1, 2017, the Company reported that its wholly-owned television unit MultiChoice had initiated an investigation into whether improper payments were made to ANN7, a South African news channel owned by the politically-connected Gupta family. According to local media, citing leaked emails, MultiChoice substantially increased its annual payment to ANN7 from 50 million rand to 141 million rand ($10 million) over the past two years.

On this news, Naspers' American Depositary Receipt price fell $3.05, or 5.58%, to close at $51.60 on December 1, 2017.

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP