biotechstocks.com: 2 Biotech Stocks to Have On Your Radar Into the New Year

CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2017 / December will be a critical month for the markets as investors wait anxiously to see if this bullish trend will continue its momentum into 2018. Two sectors that have been the main focus thus far this year are technology and biotechnology. For biotech stocks, the proposed tax reforms could have a huge impact for investors. The reform aims to trim the corporate tax rate from 35% to 20%, which can increase profits of biotech companies. The change in tax code will also allow companies to bring back large amounts of cash that is being held overseas at a one-time tax rate of 10%. With that being said, here are two biotech stocks to watch in December.

GT Biophama, Inc. (OTCQB: GTBP) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy treatments. The company recently announced it has started its FDA phase 1 clinical trials for its myasthenia gravis, GTP-004 candidate.

GT Biopharma Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Kathleen Clarence-Smith, stated, "I am very pleased that GT Biopharma's first clinical trial in patients with myasthenia gravis has started and I have high hopes that the GTP-004 drug will bring substantial help to patients. The start of this trial underscores our commitment to patients with neurological disease."

This news comes off the heels of previous announcements that the company has added big pharma experience to its management team with years of experience of taking treatments from clinical trials to market. Over the last 30 trading days, GTBP has been trading in the price range between $5.00 and $6.00.

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM), a biopharmaceutical company that is focused on developing drugs for the cancer market, saw a hike of 36.55% in pre-market trading action after the company announced positive results from a Phase 3 DUO study that evaluated the safety and efficacy of duvelisib, its leukemia treatment.

"CLL/SLL mostly affects elderly patients and many are unable or unwilling to be hospitalized or come into the clinic for frequent IV infusions. The CLL/SLL treatment landscape, therefore, is moving away from chemotherapies and toward more targeted, preferably oral regimens," stated Diep Le, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of Verastem.

