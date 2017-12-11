MCLEAN, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/11/17 -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) announced today a nationwide suspension of eviction lock-outs between Dec. 18, 2017 and Jan. 2, 2018. The moratorium applies to all foreclosed, occupied homes owned by Freddie Mac. The company also confirmed it has suspended all foreclosure sales in eligible disaster areas impacted by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.

"As we have done in past years, we are suspending evictions over the holidays. For borrowers who may be experiencing financial challenges we strongly urge them to contact their mortgage servicer to explore one of the Freddie Mac workout options," said Yvette Gilmore, Freddie Mac's Vice President of Single-Family Servicer Performance Management.

Eviction Moratorium News Facts:

The holiday suspension will apply to eviction lockouts on Freddie Mac real estate owned homes but will not affect other pre- or post-foreclosure activities.

Companies managing local evictions for Freddie Mac may continue to file documentation as needed during the suspension period.

Freddie Mac has helped more than 1.3 million financially troubled borrowers avoid foreclosure since 2009. For more information on Freddie Mac mortgage relief, visit My Home by Freddie Mac(SM).

About Freddie Mac

Freddie Mac was established by Congress in 1970 to provide liquidity, stability and affordability to the nation's residential mortgage markets. Freddie Mac supports communities across the nation by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Today Freddie Mac is making home possible for approximately one in four home borrowers and is the largest source of financing for multifamily housing. Additional information is available at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac's blog.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Chad Wandler

703-903-2446

Chad_Wandler@FreddieMac.com



