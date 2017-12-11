Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank: Sberbank Holds Supervisory Board Meeting on December 12, 2017 11-Dec-2017 / 17:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Sberbank Holds Supervisory Board Meeting on December 12, 2017 with the following agenda 1) On approval of the Sberbank Development Strategy up to 2020 2) On approval of the new version of the Regulations on Dividend Policy of Sberbank 3) On using banking risk management methods and implementation of the IRB approach 4) On approval of the stress-test scenario and review of its performance 5) On results of calculating provisions of the Group under IFRS 9 Financial Instruments as of 1 October 2017. 6) On the corporate governance system of Sberbank: a) On review of the report on the corporate governance system of Sberbank for 2017 b) On approval of the Succession Policy for the members of the Supervisory Board of Sberbank 7) On management of subsidiaries and affiliates of Sberbank 8) On the level of development of the compliance system, implemented and planned measures in compliance risk management 9) Miscellaneous ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SBER LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 Sequence No.: 4966 End of Announcement EQS News Service 637827 11-Dec-2017

