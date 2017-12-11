BALDWIN PARK, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/11/17 -- Williams Homes and Presidio Residential Capital recently started model construction at Pacific Villas, a $28 million, 3.2-acre community offering 47 detached condominium homes in Baldwin Park, Calif. The neighborhood is expected to open for sale in April 2018.

"We can't wait to show home buyers these luxurious homes, which are carefully designed to accommodate busy families and professionals, in one of the most desirable areas of Los Angeles County," said Daniel Faina, vice president of sales and marketing for Williams Homes. "These homes offer top-of-the-line finishes from standard quartz kitchen countertops to Shaker cabinetry, in a child-friendly community with a tot lot and paseos."

The homes at Pacific Villas will offer three two- and three-story floor plans and range in size from 1,761 to 2,593 square feet. The gated community has prime access to the 10 and 605 freeways, and Plaza West Covina Mall, a regional shopping destination, is a five-minute drive. Morgan Park and a Metrolink Station are within walking distance.

The new community is the fifth joint venture between Williams Homes and Presidio Residential in the Los Angeles area. The companies are currently developing Indigo, a 50-unit community in Baldwin Park, Calif.; Phantom Trail, a 29-unit community in Santa Clarita, Calif.; Tovara, a 74-unit community in the Sylmar neighborhood of Los Angeles and Tovara West, a 125-unit community also in Sylmar.

About Williams Homes

In 1997, Lance Williams founded privately held, Santa Clarita based, Williams Homes, on the principles of integrity, trust and partnership -- the key ingredients to Williams Homes' continued success. Last year Williams Homes was the proud recipient of the 2013 Builder of the Year Award by the Building Industry Association. Williams Homes has earned a respected reputation as a builder of exceptional quality Southern California homes and new home communities in California. The Williams Homes team has established a relationship with its family of homebuyers as a builder who stands behind its product and continues to provide a level of customer service that exceeds expectations. www.williamshomes.com

About Presidio Residential Capital

Presidio Residential Capital is a real estate investment company focused on the residential housing sector. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the firm provides capital in the form of joint ventures for the entitlement, development and build-out of for-sale residential projects throughout the Western United States. Presidio has infused more than $1 billion into the economy to capitalize the housing industry. The firm's goal is to invest in excess of $150 million in capital for home-building projects in the Western United States in the next 12-plus months. It currently has investments in Arizona, California, Nevada, Colorado and Washington with current committed capital of $800 million focused on 100+ projects. The firm is affiliated with a privately held registered investment advisor specializing in alternative investment strategies who has a long history of investing in the home-building sector. Current assets under management total more than $2.5 billion. Online and social media: www.presidioresidential.com, Facebook Twitter and LinkedIn.

