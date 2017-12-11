The global commercial French fry cutters market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 4% during the period 2017-2021, according to a new market research study by Technavio.

The report categorizes the global commercial French fry cutters market by application, which includes straight cuts, wedges, and curly. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: high profit margins in selling potato fries

Potato is one of the agriculture crops that is produced in abundance in the world. As a result, the adoption of potato-made products is also significantly high among consumers. Besides its popularity, another reason for selling French fries by various foodservice establishments is high-profit margins. By accounting for cooking oil, electricity, labor and other costs, French fries or potato fries can generate a margin of around 30%.

"Owing to high-profit margins, many restaurants are likely to include potato fries on their menu. Many restaurants are pairing three or four food items, including potato fries, and selling them at a higher profit. This will lead to high volume sales for French fries and the expansion of profit margins for foodservice establishments, which augurs well for the commercial French fry cutters market during the forecast period," says Manu Gupta, a lead analyst at Technavio for food service research.

Market trend: influx of multifunctional commercial French fry cutters

Restaurants focus on containing the cost involved in operating the establishment. In response to this, vendors are focusing on offering multifunctional commercial French fry cutters. These appliances not only cut potatoes into desired shapes like typical commercial French fry cutters but also process other vegetables such as cabbage, celery, lettuce, tomatoes, and fruits. Thus, they help in cost cutting and improve performance benchmarks. During the forecast period, such kind of multifunctional commercial French fry cutters may drive the growth of the market.

Market challenge: compliance with standards

Manufacturers of commercial French fry cutters have offered many models with various features and improved quality. The main objective of manufacturers is to gain the market share, along with an edge over the competition. Further, commercial French fry cutters are also certified by various certification agencies. Obtaining certificates or compliance with such standards is a costly and timely process. It involves testing of products under stringent parameters and tough conditions in various laboratories.

Key vendors in the market:

ALFA International

Nemco Food Equipment

Omcan

The Vollrath Company

Thunder Group

The global commercial French fry cutters market is highly competitive. Vendors are focusing on the design of these machines so that they can be easily fitted or placed in commercial kitchens either in a vertical or horizontal orientation. Some vendors also provide suction cups to ensure smoothness in operations. They are also focusing on the design to make it lightweight and safe for users. Some vendors also focus on providing better service to end-users in terms of quick servicing and easy availability of spare parts.

