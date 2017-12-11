In connection with the rights issue in Karo Pharma AB, announced by Karo Pharma AB in a press release published on December 5, 2017, warrants with Karo Pharma AB as underlying will be recalculated. The recalculations will be effective as from December 12, 2017.



Please see the attached sheets for information about the new terms and conditions for the warrants.



Please contact the issuers for detailed information about the recalculation.



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Emelie Thordewall or Eva Norling, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.



