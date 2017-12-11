Dairy Testing Market - Expected to Reach $5.9 Billion by 2022

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Dairy Testing Market - Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The dairy testing market is estimated to be valued at USD 4.13 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 5.90 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2017. The market is driven by the increase in outbreaks of foodborne illnesses, globalization of dairy trade, and stringent safety & quality regulations for food.
The dairy testing market, based on type, has been segmented into safety testing & quality analysis. The safety testing segment dominated this market in 2016 and is also projected to be fastest-growing during the forecast period. This is attributable to the significant emphasis being laid on safety testing of food output with regulatory authorities focusing on addressing regulatory loopholes, preventing adulteration, malpractices, and labeling mandates.
The dairy testing market, by technology, has been segmented into traditional and rapid. The rapid technology segment dominated the market in 2016 and is projected to be the fastest growing by 2022. Low turnaround time, higher accuracy, sensitivity, and the ability to test a wide range of contaminants in comparison to traditional technology are the reasons for the growth of the rapid technology segment.
The dairy testing market, by product, has been segmented into milk & milk powder, cheese butter & spreads, infant food, ice cream & desserts, yoghurt, and others. The milk & milk powder dominated the market in 2016 and is projected to be the fastest growing by 2022. This is due to economically motivated adulteration, poor hygiene of storage, faulty supply chains, and contaminated equipment, which have led to milk being contaminated, which upon consumption can cause serious health problems to humans.
Companies Mentioned
- Als Limited
- Asurequality
- Bureau Veritas
- Eurofins
- Intertek
- Mrieux Nutrisciences
- Microbac Laboratories
- Neogen Corporation
- Romer Labs
- SGS
- Tv Nord Group
- Tv Sd
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Dairy Testing Market, By Type
7 Dairy Testing Market, By Technology
8 Dairy Testing Market, By Product
9 Dairy Testing Market, By Region
10 Regulatory Framework
11 Company Profiles
