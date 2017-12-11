München (ots) - 11. Dezember 2017 - York von Heimburg, Vorstand der IDG Communications Media AG in München, ist mit sofortiger Wirkung zum President International IDG Communications (IDGC) berufen worden. Diese Position gab es in der weltweiten IDG-Gruppe bislang nicht. Damit ist York von Heimburg neben seinen Aufgaben als CEO und President von IDG Communications Media AG in Deutschland zusätzlich für alle IDG eigenen Ländergesellschaften und die Länder, in denen Lizenzausgaben verlegt werden, verantwortlich, insgesamt über 90 Länder inklusive China.



York von Heimburg, seit 1992 für IDG Deutschland in leitenden Positionen tätig, wird damit seine große internationale Erfahrung in der IDG-Gruppe in die neue Aufgabe einbringen. Rund zehn Jahre war er Chairman der globalen IDG Sales- und Service-Einheit International Global Solutions (IGS), und außerdem viele Jahre Mitglied des internationalen Executive Boards in Boston.



Kumaran Ramanathan, President IDG Communications Inc., ist sich daher sicher, dass die weltweiten Business Units unter der Führung von York von Heimburg mit seiner mehr als 30-jährigen Erfahrung im Medienbereich der Informationstechnologie-Branche gestärkt werden und sich positiv entwickeln.



About IDG Communications, Inc.



IDG Communications connects the world of tech buyers with insights, intent and engagement. IDG Communications is the world's largest media, data and marketing services company that activates and engages the most influential technology buyers. Our premium brands, including CIO®, Computerworld®, PCWorld® and Macworld®, engage the most powerful audience of technology buyers providing essential guidance on the evolving technology landscape. Our global data intelligence platform activates purchasing intent, powering our clients' success. IDG Marketing Services creates custom content with marketing impact across video, mobile, social and digital. We execute complex campaigns that fulfill marketers' global ambitions seamlessly with consistency that delivers results and wins awards. IDG is the #1 tech media company in the world, per comScore.*



OTS: IDG Communications Media AG newsroom: http://www.presseportal.de/nr/6571 newsroom via RSS: http://www.presseportal.de/rss/pm_6571.rss2



Pressekontakt: Joachim Haack, PubliKom, Tel. 040/39m 93 72-0 E-Mail: jhaack@publikom.com