Technavio market research analysts forecast the global commercial vehicle antenna market to grow at a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global commercial vehicle antenna market for 2017-2021. The report also lists OEMs and aftermarket as the two major end-user segments, of which the OEM segment accounted for close to 85% of the market share in 2016.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global commercial vehicle antenna market:

Increased adoption of satellite antennas in smart homes

Rise of embedded cellular connectivity in vehicles

High popularity of cell booster kits

Increased adoption of satellite antennas in smart homes

The increased adoption of satellite antennas in smart homes leads to reduced overall prices of satellite antennas. This facilitates the incorporation of satellite antennas by commercial vehicle manufacturers in a cost-efficient manner.

The deployment of satellite antennas in consumer devices has resulted in the mass production of antennas by Sharp and KYMETA CORPORATION. The benefits associated with the economies of scale were effectively leveraged by KYMETA CORPORATION. The reduced prices of antennas help automotive OEMs to incorporate antennas in their products. This will positively impact the growth of the global commercial vehicle antenna market during the forecast period.

Rise of embedded cellular connectivity in vehicles

Vehicle users are governed by the increasing need to stay connected to the external world. Vehicle connectivity enhances navigation capabilities and safety quotient of drivers and the passengers. The embedded cellular connectivity is considered the most reliable method to ensure connectivity in vehicles. The growing adoption of this technology in the CV segment is considered a crucial driver for the global commercial vehicle antenna market. Embedded cellular connectivity is a key feature of modern passenger cars.

According to Keerthi Balu, a lead analyst at Technavio for automotive electronics research, "Embedded services include primary safety applications, navigation services, and infotainment services. Infotainment services provide comfort and entertainment in addition to remote diagnostics. The demand for remote diagnostic solutions is increasing on a global basis. This will positively impact the growth of the global commercial vehicle antenna market during the forecast period."

High popularity of cell booster kits

Mobile connectivity is becoming crucial to ensure data connectivity in CVs. However, inconsistent range is a key barrier for the advent of mobile connectivity in CVs, especially while traveling to farther locations. This leads to the reception of weak signals. Cell booster kits help CVs to overcome the challenge of weak signal flows. L-com offers cell booster kits for CVs.

A cell booster kit consists of an inside antenna, outside antenna, power adapter, and a cell booster with mounting brackets. The cell booster acts as an amplifier and broadcasts the amplified signal to the internal antenna. This amplified signal is received by the user's mobile phone.

"Cell booster kits reduce the number of call drops significantly and ensure consistent data speed. The kit also allows reverse signal flows from a mobile device to the cell tower. This positively impacts the growth of the global commercial vehicle antenna market, especially in developing markets," says Keerthi.

