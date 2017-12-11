Global Endodontics Market - Expected to Reach USD 1.61 Billion By 2022

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global endodontics market is estimated to reach USD 1.61 Billion by 2022 from USD 1.26 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022. This market is mainly driven by rapid growth in the geriatric population, increasing number of dentists and dental practices, and increasing dental expenditure along with an increase in disposable incomes. However, the limited reimbursement for dental procedures may hinder the growth of this market to a certain extent.

In this report, the market is segmented by product, end user, and region. The report discusses key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the global endodontics market and its submarkets.

Based on product, the market is segmented into consumables and instruments. The consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2016, and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share and high growth of this segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing number of root canal procedures worldwide.

By consumable type, the endodontics market is segmented into the shaping & cleaning, access preparation, and obturation. The shaping & cleaning segment accounted for the largest share of the endodontic consumables market in 2016 and it is also is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increasing prevalence of dental caries and rising number of root canal procedures that require these consumables.

The unfavorable reimbursement scenario for dental procedures is an important factor expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent. Furthermore, the shortage of dental professionals during the forecast period presents a major challenge for the growth of the global endodontics market.

Brasseler Usa

Coltene Holding

Danaher Corporation

Dentsply Sirona

Diadent Group International

Fkg Dentaire

Ivoclar Vivadent

Mani

Micro-Mega

Septodont Holding

Ultradent Products

Voco

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Endodontics Market, By Product



7 Endodontics Market, By End User



8 Geographic Analysis



9 Competitive Landscape



10 Company Profiles



