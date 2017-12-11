In 2011 LVMH for the first time invited the public to visit its Maisons for a weekend that showcased the Group's remarkable wealth of métiers and savoir-faire. Les Journées Particulières, an event with powerful resonance marked by a spirit of sharing, has enjoyed resounding success with each new edition: the third edition in 2016 welcomed 145,000 visitors.

LVMH will again host Les Journées Particulières in 2018 on October 12th, 13th and 14th. Unique in the world, the event will give a broad public a chance to discover more than 40 LVMH Maisons and their exceptional heritage.

"Les Journées Particulières is a special opportunity for the LVMH Group to share the passion that inspires all our employees. In 2018 the event will more than ever underline our commitment to artisanal excellence, along with our strong contemporary engagement," says Antoine Arnault, Chief Executive Officer of Berluti and member of the LVMH Board of Directors.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is represented in Wines and Spirits by a portfolio of brands that includes Moët Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, Château d'Yquem, Domaine du Clos des Lambrays, Château Cheval Blanc, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Woodinville, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Cheval des Andes, Cape Mentelle, Newton, Bodega Numanthia and Ao Yun. Its Fashion and Leather Goods division includes Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior Couture, Céline, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Thomas Pink, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Berluti, Nicholas Kirkwood, Loro Piana and RIMOWA. LVMH is present in the Perfumes and Cosmetics sector with Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Kenzo Parfums, Perfumes Loewe, BeneFit Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Acqua di Parma, Fresh, Kat Von D and Maison Francis Kurkdjian. LVMH's Watches and Jewelry division comprises Bvlgari, TAG Heuer, Chaumet, Dior Watches, Zenith, Fred and Hublot. LVMH is also active in selective retailing as well as in other activities through DFS, Sephora, Le Bon Marché, La Samaritaine, Royal Van Lent and Cheval Blanc hotels.

