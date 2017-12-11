The global food sorting machines marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% from 2017-2021, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

Global food sorting machines market segmentation by product type and geography

Technavio's report on the global food sorting machines market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by product type which includes automated food sorting machines and mechanical food sorting machines. As projected in 2016, over 93% of the market share originated from automated food sorting machines.

Based on geography, the global food sorting machines market has been segmented into the Americas, APAC, and EMEA. As of 2016, over 44% of the market share came from EMEA.

"The change in consumer eating habits and increasing health concerns among people have led to an increase in consumption of various food products such as fruits, vegetables, nuts, and other products in raw as well as dried forms, in EMEA As sorting is one of the major part of the processing industry, the increase in production and processing of food products will lead to an increase in demand for food sorting machines," says Manu Gupta, a lead analyst at Technavio for food service research.

Food sorting machines market: competitive vendor landscape

The global food sorting machines market consists of various international, regional, and local vendors. The market competition is expected to grow higher with the rise in technological innovation and M&A activities in the future. The key vendors in the market compete based on design, dimension, price, and production capacity. The key vendors of the food sorting machines possess a sizeable market share.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Need to enhance food safety

Rise in popularity of automated food sorting machines

Market challenges:

Volatile prices of raw material

Durability and longer life of equipment reduces replacement sales

Market trends:

Introduction of new models of food sorting machines

Mergers and acquisition by food sorting machines manufacturers

