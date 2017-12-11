Orthobiologics Market - Forecast to Reach $6.06 Billion by 2022

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Orthobiologics Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global orthobiologics market is projected to reach USD 6.06 Billion by 2022 from USD 4.66 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Factors such as rising burden of orthopedic injuries; increasing incidence of sports injuries and road accidents; increasing incidence of spinal fusion surgeries; risk factors associated with increasing aging population, obesity rate, & high incidence of musculoskeletal disorders; and growing patient preference for minimally invasive procedures are driving the orthobiologics market.

This report broadly segments the orthobiologics market into product, application, and end user. On the basis of product, the market is categorized into allografts, synthetic orthobiologics, PRP, BMAC, DBM, BMP, and viscosupplementation products. In 2017, the viscosupplementation products segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing incidence of osteoarthritis of the knee and hip joints among the baby boomer population and lower cost of viscosupplementations.

Based on application, the market is segmented into fracture recovery, osteoarthritis & degenerative arthritis, spinal fusion, soft-tissue injuries, and maxillofacial & dental applications. The osteoarthritis & degenerative arthritis segment is estimated to command the largest share of the global orthobiologics market in 2017. The large share of this segment is mainly due to factors such as the significant rise in target patient population across major markets, rising public awareness related to clinical side effects associated with oral medications for pain management, clinical advancements in OA management methodologies, robust healthcare infrastructure & facilities for specific joint replacement surgeries across major markets, and growing clinical evidence validating the efficacy of biologics in OA treatment.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented hospitals, orthopedic clinics, and ambulatory care centers; research & academic institutes; and dental clinics and facilities. The hospitals, orthopedic clinics, and ambulatory care centers segment is poised to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing geriatric population (coupled with the increasing number of spinal fusion surgeries performed); road accident injuries and bone fractures; growing prevalence of spinal disorders; and growing awareness of products.

Companies Mentioned



Arthrex, Inc.

Bioventus Llc

Depuy Synthes (A Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson)

Globus Medical, Inc.

Harvest Technologies Corporation (A Terumo Bct Company)

K2M Group Holdings, Inc.

Kuros Biosciences Ltd.

Medtronic Plc.

Nuvasive, Inc.

Orthofix International N.V.

RTI Surgical, Inc.

Seaspine Holdings Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Orthobiologics Market, By Product



7 Orthobiologics Market, By Application



8 Orthobiologics Market, By End User



9 Orthobiologics Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rhp7fz/orthobiologics

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716