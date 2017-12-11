Hydrazine Hydrate Market - Global Forecast to 2022 - Rising Demand for Polymer Foams in Polymer Industry

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Hydrazine Hydrate Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global hydrazine hydrate market is projected to reach USD 531.1 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2017 to 2022. Hydrazine hydrate is a highly reactive, powerful, colorless, and highly explosive unstable inorganic chemical compound. Owing to its high reactivity, hydrazine hydrate is used in various industrial applications. Hydrazine hydrate is used in polymerization & blowing agents, water treatment, agrochemicals, and pharmaceuticals applications. These applications drive the hydrazine hydrate market, globally.

In 2016, the polymerization & blowing agents segment accounted for the largest share of the global hydrazine hydrate market and is expected to continue to lead during the forecast period. With growing demand for polymer products in various applications in automobile, electronic gadgets, and footwear industries, the demand for hydrazine hydrate in the polymers & blowing agents segment is likely to increase significantly in the coming years.

Based on concentration level, the 60%-85% segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. The 60%-85% concentration level hydrazine hydrate is majorly used in chemical synthesis, manufacturing of veterinary drugs, polymerization process initiation, or as a blowing agent. It is expected to be the fastest-growing concentration level segment of the hydrazine hydrate market, in terms of value, during the forecast period due to its ability to manufacture hydrazine salts from inorganic acids.

Growth in the agrochemicals and water treatment industries has led to an increase in the demand for hydrazine hydrate. In 2016, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global hydrazine hydrate market. China is expected to account for the largest share of the Asia Pacific hydrazine hydrate market till 2022, whereas, this market in India is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned



Anbros

Arkema

Arrow Fine Chemicals

Capot Chemical

Haihang Industry Co., Ltd.

Hangzhou Dayangchem

HPLA Group

Hunan Zhuzhou Chemical Group

Lanxess

Lonza

Otsuka-Mgc Chemical Company, Inc.

Toronto Research Chemicals

Universal Oil Field

Yaxing Chemical

Yibin Tianyuan Group

Zeel Product

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Hydrazine Hydrate Market, By Concentration Level



7 Global Hydrazine Hydrate Market, By Application



8 Hydrazine Hydrate Market, By Region



9 Competitive Landscape



10 Company Profiles



