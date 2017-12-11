Healthcare Payers and Providers Leverage OnBase by Hyland

OnBase empowers organizations to better serve patients through streamlined operations

CLEVELAND, Dec. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Both healthcare payers and providers are harnessing the power of OnBase by Hyland - a leading content services platform - for accelerated decision-making and increased patient support. Hyland Healthcareinformation management offeringsprovide a framework of technology solutions that enable all content - in any format - to be securely captured, accessed and managed through core systems to drive clinical and administrative processes.

The following organizations recently selected Hyland for their information management needs:

Catholic Medical Center, Manchester, New Hampshire

Community First Medical Center, Chicago, Illinois

Mary Washington Healthcare, Fredericksburg, Virginia

The following healthcare payers and providers are extending their existing OnBase solutions:

Driscoll Children's Hospital, Corpus Christi, Texas

Edward-Elmhurst Healthcare, Naperville, Illinois

Englewood Hospital and Medical Center, Englewood, New Jersey

Mercyhealth, Rockford, Illinois

Northwestern Medicine, Winfield, Illinois

Ochsner Health System, New Orleans, Louisiana

Oregon Health & Science University, Portland, Oregon

Quartz Health Solutions, Inc., Sauk City, Wisconsin

UW Health, Madison, Wisconsin

"The configurability of the OnBase platform to meet any organizational needs is affirmed through our ever-growing customer base of healthcare providers and payers who are discovering all the ways they can positively impact patient wellness with Hyland," said Susan deCathelineau, vice president, global healthcare sales and services at Hyland. "We are delighted to welcome our new Hyland Healthcare customers and look forward to continuing to build our existing partnerships with organizations that are expanding their OnBase solutions."

For more information about how Hyland Healthcare products empower healthcare providers to focus on patients, payers to better serve members and administrators to streamline operations, visit OnBase.com/Healthcare.

About Hyland Healthcare

By combining information management and enterprise medical imaging with business process and case management capabilities, Hyland Healthcare delivers a suite of unparalleled content and image management solutions to address the clinical, financial and operational needs of healthcare organizations around the world. Every day, more than 2,000 healthcare organizations use Hyland Healthcare's world-class solutions to become more agile, efficient and effective. The Hyland Healthcare suite of products - comprised of Acuo by Hyland, PACSgear, NilRead, Brainware by Hyland, OnBase by Hyland and ShareBase by Hyland - are leveraged to complete patient records, eliminate reimbursement delays and enhance business processes. For more information, please visit Hyland.com/Healthcare.

Hyland Healthcare is a part of Hyland, a leader in providing software solutions for managing content, processes and cases for organizations across the globe. For over 25 years, Hyland has enabled more than 19,000 organizations to digitalize their workplaces and fundamentally transform their operations. Named one of Fortune's Best Companies to Work Forsince 2014, Hyland is widely known as both a great company to work for and a great company to do business with. For more information, please visit Hyland.com.

