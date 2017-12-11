Biocomposites Market - Projected to Reach USD 36.7 Billion By 2022

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global biocomposites market is projected to reach USD 36.76 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 14.44% from 2017 to 2022. Government regulations regarding the use of environmentally friendly products and the safety & recyclability of biocomposites as compared to synthetic fiber composites are some of the key factors responsible for the growth of the biocomposites market.

The biocomposites market is segmented on the basis of fiber into wood fiber and non-wood fiber. Wood fiber composites are resistant to moisture & mildew, resulting in their low maintenance and longer product shelf life. Wood fiber composites are mainly used in the building & construction end-use industry in the form of decking, railings, balusters, fences, and others. The increasing demand for lightweight, moisture resistant, and low maintenance products in the building & construction end-use industry is expected to drive the wood fiber composites market between 2017 and 2022.

By end-use industry, the biocomposites market is segmented into building & construction, transportation, consumer goods, and others. The transportation segment is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry segment of the market during the forecast period. Biocomposites are used in the automotive industry owing to their lightweight, impact resistance, and non-toxic features. Also, no sharp-edged fractures are formed in case of a crash, thereby providing safety to passengers. The increasing demand for naturally sourced, non-toxic, and impact resistant materials in the transportation end-use industry is anticipated to drive the biocomposites market between 2017 and 2022.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Macroeconomic Overview And Key Trends



7 Biocomposites Market, By Fiber Type



8 Biocomposites Market, By Polymer



9 Biocomposites Market, By Product



10 Biocomposites Market, By End-Use Industry



11 Regional Analysis



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles



a B Composites Pvt. Ltd.

Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies, Inc.

Alpas Srl

Alstone

Anhui Guofeng Wood Plastic Composite Co., Ltd.

Anhui Huiyun Wood Plastic Composite Co., Ltd.

Bcomp Ltd.

Fiberon Llc

Flexform Technologies

Green Bay Decking Llc

Green Dot Holding Llc

Huangshan Huasu New Material Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

Jelu-Werk J.Ehrler Gmbh & Co. Kg

Lingrove

MCG Biocomposites Llc

Meshlin Composites Zrt

Nanjing Jufeng Advanced Materials Co., Ltd.

Nanjing Xuha Sundi New Building Materials Co., Ltd.

Newtechwood

Polyvlies Franz Beyer Gmbh & Co. Kg

Saige Longlife Composite Decking

Tamko Building Products Inc.

Tecnaro Gmbh

Trex Company, Inc.

TTS (Tekle Technical Services), Inc.

Universal Forest Products, Inc.

UPM

Weyerhaeuser

Winrigo

Yixing Hualong New Material Lumber Co., Ltd.



