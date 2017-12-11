The global oilfield biocides market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 4% during the period 2017-2021, according to a new market research study by Technavio.

The report categorizes the global oilfield biocides market by type, which includes glutaraldehyde, chlorine, THPS, quaternary ammonium, peracetic acid, and DBNPA. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: increasing adoption of oxidizing oilfield biocides

Though the global oilfield biocides market has traditionally witnessed demand for non-oxidizing biocides, the demand for oxidizing oilfield biocides has also gained considerable focus, and thereby, is strengthening the global oilfield biocides market growth. Oxidizing biocides are referred to as chemical agents that are used to destroy microorganisms in a broad spectrum of applications including commercial cleaning and industrial processes.

According to Kshama Upadhyay, a lead analyst at Technavio for bio-chemicals and bio-materials research, "In the industrial processes, oilfield biocides are used in different stages including packer fluids and drilling. Oxidizing biocides are considered faster in destroying microorganisms than that of non-oxidizing biocides. They are also known to be more persistent and reactive than non-oxidizing biocides."

Market trend: increasing use of ClO2 as a biocide

The global oilfield biocides market has witnessed the emergence of oilfield biocides such as ClO2. Though ClO2 has been traditionally used as a powerful biocide in the oilfield industry, the rapid development of hydraulic fracturing and unconventional shale gas extraction have led to the increased use of ClO2 in microbiological control technology, particularly for frac water disinfection. The increasing preference of ClO2 is backed by its excellent properties such as prevention of souring and enhanced flow assurance in oilfields.

Market challenge: health hazards associated with exposure to oilfield biocides

Health and environmental hazards associated with the use of oilfield biocides pose a challenge to the growth in the global oilfield biocides market. As biocides are used to destroy living organisms, such as microbes, many oilfield biocidal products pose considerable risk to human health and the environment. Oilfield biocides can disrupt the endocrine system in humans. In addition, biocidal products are ecotoxic, allergic, and carcinogenic to humans.

Key vendors in the market

Akzo Nobel

BASF

Evonik Industries

Solvay

The Dow Chemical Company

The global oilfield biocides market is fragmented and competitive in nature with key market players competing against each other to claim a sizable portion of the market share. The vendors operating in the market, compete to increase their global footprint by focusing on innovative methods of production of oilfield biocides. Among the strategies employed by the vendors, the most common strategy is expansion. Companies are also focused on regional expansions to penetrate untapped markets.

