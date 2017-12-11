FierceMedTech Names Endotronix as one of its "Fierce 15" MedTech Companies of 2017

LISLE, Ill., Dec. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Endotronix, Inc., a digital health medtech company providing innovative solutions for heart failure management, today announced that it has been named by FierceMedTech as one of 2017's Fierce 15 MedTech companies, recognizing it as one of the most promising private medical technology companies in the industry.

"We are honored to be selected as a Fierce 15 company, reflecting the immense potential of the Cordella Heart Failure System to promote a shift from the current practice of reactive disease treatment with patient monitoring to proactive, patient-centered heart failure management," commented Harry Rowland, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and co-Founder of Endotronix. "Our solution extends clinical care into the home to improve outcomes for patients suffering from advanced heart failure with streamlined and comprehensive care, while also reducing the heavy burden of care management required by heart failure clinicians."

The Cordella' Heart Failure System is a data-driven disease management system that enables on-going therapeutic interventions to improve patient quality of life and decrease heart failure readmissions. The system collects and securely transmits biometric and relevant clinical data to the heart failure clinician, creating accurate snapshots of the patient's heath status over time. The myCordella' Patient Management Portal is designed to streamline patient management for the clinician and support the delivery of complex chronic care management (CCM) services. For patients who require aggressive heart failure management, the wireless, implantable Cordella' Pulmonary Artery (PA) Sensor provides advanced hemodynamic data to enable early detection of worsening heart failure. The Cordella Heart Failure System is in early clinical use and commercialization is expected next year. The 10-patient, first-in-human (FIH) feasibility study of the Cordella PA Sensor, SIRONA, is expected to complete enrollment in the first quarter of 2018.

The Fierce 15 celebrates the spirit of being "fierce" - championing innovation and creativity, even in the face of intense competition. FierceMedTech evaluates hundreds of private companies from around the world for inclusion on its annual Fierce 15 list. Selection is based on a variety of factors including the strength of a company's technology, partnerships, venture backers, and competitive market position. This is FierceMedTech's sixth annual Fierce 15 selection. The complete list of award recipients can be found online here.

About FierceMedTech

FierceMedTechkeeps biopharma executives, device developers, engineers, and researchers updated on the must-know news, trends and developments in medical devices and diagnostics.More than 90,000 top industry professionals rely on FierceMedTech for an insider briefing on the day's top stories.

AboutEndotronix

Endotronix, Inc., a digital health medtech company, is developing an integrated platform to provide comprehensive, reimbursable health management tools for patients suffering from advanced heart failure. The company's solution, the Cordella' Heart Failure System, includes a cloud-based disease management data system and at-home hemodynamic management with a breakthrough implantable wireless pulmonary artery sensor for early detection of worsening heart failure. Learn more at http://www.endotronix.com.

