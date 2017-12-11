

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices contined to drift lower Monday amid expectations the Federal Reserve will issue hawkish commentary on interest rates.



The Fed will raise interest interest rates on Wednesday, and policy makers are likely to signal additional rate hikes for early next year.



Feb. gold settled at $1,246.90/oz, down $1.50, or 0.1%, a fresh 4-month low.



In news from the labor front, the number of positions waiting to be filled fell by 181,000 to 6 million, according to the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS. That's slightly fewer than forecast following last month's record high of 6.18 million.



