Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the global rubber anti-tack agents market is moderately concentrated and will grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. There are few global and local vendors in the market. The parent market of the global rubber anti-tack agents market is the global rubber additives market. The market under study holds around 9% of the parent market.

"The global rubber anti-tack agents market is highly competitive. Vendors compete based on price, quality, and distribution network. Manufacturers use various strategies to maintain their strong position in the market. They try to acquire leading positions by executing new technologies to increase profit margins. Factors such as environmental regulations regarding the harmful effects of rubber anti-tack additives and fluctuations in raw material prices have led to complexity in the market," says Kurva Samba Sivudu, lead additives, adhesives, and sealants research analyst from Technavio.

Technavio market research analysts identify the following key vendors:

FERRO-PLAST

FERRO-PLAST is a global manufacturer and distributor of chemicals and allied products. The company offers rubber anti-tack agents through its additives segment. It markets the product under the name of Croda Polymers Additives. The products manufactured by the company are used in a variety of plastic and rubber applications such as caps and closures, injection molding, film production, and rubber. It sells rubber anti-tack agents under the brand name Crodamides.

Hallstar

Hallstar manufactures and distributes solutions for the industrial polymer and beauty and personal care sectors. The company offers various products such as functional naturals, liquid crystal emulsifiers, biomimetic additives, renewable plasticizers and esters, and phthalate replacements. The company offers rubber anti-tack agents through its industrial solutions segment. It markets the product under the brand name Plasthall. The product is commonly used as an anti-wear additive for metalworking fluids and lubricants. It is extensively used in automotive molded parts and tires manufacturing.

Kettlitz-Chemie

Kettlitz-Chemie is a manufacturer of chemicals that are used extensively in the rubber and plastics industry. The company also manufacturers lubricants. The company marketed a rubber anti-tack agent by the name Antitack BTO-31 LF. As it does not contain any heavy metal ions, it is used as a replacement for zinc stearate dispersions to prevent environmental pollution. It is also used to treat un-vulcanized rubber sheets or strips. It does not influence the physical properties or rubber-metal bonding and keeps it same.

SASCO Chemical Group

SASCO Chemical Group is a manufacturer and distributor of chemicals. It offers various rubber products such as anti-tack agents, mold and hose releases, and automation equipment; and various colorant products. The company offers rubber anti-tack agents through its rubber products segment. The product is marketed under the brand name PolyCoat. It also manufactures a unique powder anti-tack coating available as SASCO Cote. It is useful in removing the adhesion properties of rubber and also makes make the product blister free.

Schill Seilacher "Struktol"

The company produces specialty products that are used in the paper, leather, rubber, and latex industries, as well as in synthetic fiber and textile production. Through the latex additives segment, the company offers anti-tack agent products. The product is marketed under the brand name Struktol LR 162. It is used to eliminate the self-adhesive quality of rubber products. It is mainly used in lipped and cast latex articles, latex threads, and other latex products.

