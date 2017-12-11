

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Responding to renewed allegations of sexual misconduct by President Donald Trump, the White House declared that the American people have voiced their opinion of the accusations by electing the real estate tycoon as their president.



The statement by the White House came after three women who have accused Trump of sexual misconduct appeared on NBC's 'Today' show.



The American people 'voiced their judgment' by electing Trump, the White House said in a statement, adding the 'timing and absurdity of these false claims speaks volumes and the publicity tour that has begun only further confirms the political motives behind them.'



The statement from the White House came after former Miss North Carolina Samantha Holvey said she felt 'gross' when Trump was sworn in.



Holvey claimed that Trump came backstage during the Miss America pageant in 2006 to 'ogle' the women competing for the crown.



'It was 'hi,' just looking me over like I was just a piece of meat. I was not a human being. I didn't have a brain, I didn't have a personality,' Holvey said. 'I was just simply there for his pleasure. It left me feeling very gross, very dirty.'



The 'Today' show aired a piece of an interview with radio shock jock Howard Stern in which Trump said he was able to 'get away with' being backstage at the pageant.



A separate woman claimed she was 'devastated' when Trump uninvitedly kissed her on the mouth while she was an employee at Trump Tower.



'I don't know what just happened but I felt terrible,' said Rachel Crooks, who was a Trump Tower receptionist at the time.



Crooks said she was worried about losing her job if she brought the uncomfortable experience to her superiors.



'You feel like you have to say 'Yes,' Crooks said, 'You don't want to be the nasty girl, the mean girl, who doesn't comply and puts up a fight. I wish I had been stronger then.'



Jessica Leeds also claimed in the program that Trump groped and kissed her while seated on a first-class flight in an airplane.



'All of a sudden, he's all over me. Kissing and groping, groping and kissing,' Leeds said. 'Nothing was said . It was just this silent groping going on.'



Trump, who was elected with a 306 to 232 victory over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in the Electoral College but loss the majority vote, has vehemently denied the allegations against him.



The renewed attention on the accusations against Trump comes as a wave of sexual misconduct claims have swept across Capitol Hill and the entertainment industry.



Democratic Senator Al Franken, D-Minn., and Congressman John Conyers, D-Mich., have announced their resignations over allegations of sexual misconduct.



Republican Congressman Trent Franks, R-Ariz., has also announced he will step down at the end of January after saying he discussed surrogacy with two former female staffers.



Trump has urged Alabama voters to support Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore despite allegations he molested a 14-year-old girl and made sexual advances to other teenagers.



