The global server rail kit marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 11% from 2017-2021, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

Global server rail kit market segmentation by application and geography

Technavio's report on the global server rail kit market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by application which includes rack servers, blade servers, tower servers, and micro servers. As projected in 2016, around 63% of the market share originated from rack servers.

Based on geography, the global server rail kit markethas been segmented into the Americas, APAC, and EMEA. As of 2016, close to 42% of the market share came from the Americas.

"The data center operators in the Americas are in the process of expanding their existing facilities with the installation of the additional rack cabinets and the servers. This is driving the demand for rail kits in the region. Moreover, there are many mega data centers in the region, which are involved in the procurement of advanced data center infrastructure for business operational purposes, which augurs well for the growth of the market," says Rohan Joy Thomas, a lead analyst at Technavio for data center research.

Server rail kit market: competitive vendor landscape

The global server rail kit market is niche and extremely concentrated, wherein the top two players, King Slide Works and Accuride International, comprise 80%-90% of the global market share. Vendors offer customized racks, which require exclusive rail kit solutions. The customization is dependent on specific requirements of the data center operators. The upcoming data center facilities of the data centers will lead to higher rack density, which will boost the demand for rail kits in the global market.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Customized data center racks

Increase in number of hyper scale data centers

Market challenges:

Issues associated with management of servers

Server virtualization and consolidation

Market trends:

Reduction in price of data center racks

Emergence of mini data center facilities

