Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-12-11 20:40 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the Meeting) of AS PRFoods was held on the 11th of December 2017 in in the hotel "Radisson Blu Hotel Olümpia" conference room called Gamma (address Liivalaia 33, Tallinn).



The Meeting started at 11:00AM and ended at 11:27AM. The Meeting was attended by 10 shareholders holding 25 935 263 shares constituting 68,83% of the total votes represented by all shares. Therefore, the Meeting had quorum to adopt resolutions.



The following resolutions were adopted at the Meeting:



1. Changing of the beginning and end of the financial year of AS PRFoods and related to the latter the changing of the length of financial year 2017 and the clause 2.1 of the articles of association.



The shareholders decided to approve the change of the period of the financial year. The beginning of the financial year is 1st of July and 30th of June as the end date. The shareholders decided related to the changing of the period of the financial year to extend the length of the financial year 2017 of AS PRFoods up to eighteen months, i.e. up to 30 June 2018 and change the clause 2.1 of the articles of association of AS PRFoods and reword as follows: "2.1. The financial year of the public limited company begins on the first of July and ends on the thirtieth of June of the next calendar year (1 July - 30 June).". The shareholders confirmed the new redaction of AS PRFoods which will enter into force from making the relevant entry in the Commercial Registry.



Voting results:



Votes Number of Votes Proportion to total votes present (%) ----------------------------------------------------------------- In favour 25 935 263 100,00% ----------------------------------------------------------------- Against 0 0,00% ----------------------------------------------------------------- Impartial 0 0,00% ----------------------------------------------------------------- Total 25 935 263 100,00% -----------------------------------------------------------------



2. Amendment of the clause 6 of the articles of association of AS PRFoods.



The shareholders decided to change the the numeration of subclauses of clause 6 of the articles of Association of AS PRFoods so that these will start with clause 6 and change the current clause 7.3 and reword it as follows: "6.3. The Supervisory Board consists of three up to seven members chosen by the General Meeting of Shareholders for 3 (three) years." The shareholders confirmed the new redaction of AS PRFoods which will enter into force from making the relevant entry in the Commercial Registry.



Voting results:



Votes Number of Votes Proportion to total votes present (%) ----------------------------------------------------------------- In favour 25 919 963 99,94% ----------------------------------------------------------------- Against 15 000 0,06% ----------------------------------------------------------------- Impartial 300 0,00% ----------------------------------------------------------------- Total 25 935 263 100,00% -----------------------------------------------------------------



3. Extension of the term of office of the members of the Supervisory Board of AS PRFoods.



3.1. The shareholders unanimously decided to extend the term of office of Aavo Kokk (personal identification code 36410042742), member of the Supervisory Board of AS PRFoods by five years from 11 December 2017 with the current monthly fee of 500 EUR (gross).



3.2. The shareholders unanimously decided to extend the term of office Arko Kadajane (personal identification code 38103286010), member of the Supervisory Board of AS PRFoods, by five years from 11 December 2017.



3.3. The shareholders unanimously decided to extend the term of office of Harvey Sawikin (date of birth 16 February 1960), member of the Supervisory Board of AS PRFoods, by five years from 11 December 2017.



3.4. The shareholders unanimously decided to extend the term of office of Jaakko Karo (date of birth 24 January 1962), member of the Supervisory Board of AS PRFoods by five years from 11 December 2017 with the current monthly fee of 500 EUR (gross).



3.5. The shareholders unanimously decided to extend the term of office of Kuldar Leis (personal identification code 36805296534), member of the Supervisory Board of AS PRFoods by five years from 11 December 2017 with the current monthly fee of 750 EUR (gross).



3.6. The shareholders unanimously decided to extend the term of office of Lauri Kustaa Äimä (personal identification code 01121971-081F), member of the Supervisory Board of AS PRFoods by five years from 11 December 2017 with the current monthly fee of 1000 EUR (gross).



Indrek Kasela AS PRFoods Member of the Management Board Phone: +372 452 1470 investor@prfoods.ee www.prfoods.ee