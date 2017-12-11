

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices rose Monday, touching their highest in a week.



Jan. WTI oil gained 63 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $57.99/bbl, moving back toward recent 2-year highs near $60. In London, Brent crude reached its highest since 2015 today.



Analysts say a major pipeline crack in the UK's North Sea has caused Brent crude oil prices to spike fast than U.S. oil.



In economic news, the number of positions waiting to be filled in the U.S. fell by 181,000 to 6 million, according to the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS. That's slightly fewer than forecast following last month's record high of 6.18 million.



The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates Wednesday.



