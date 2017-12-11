

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar is turning in a mixed performance against its major rivals Monday afternoon, but is little changed overall. The lack of U.S. economic data is keeping some investors on the sidelines at the start of the new trading week. Traders are also looking forward to Wednesday's announcement from the Federal Reserve. The Fed is widely expected to hike interest rates by a quarter point.



The Bank of England, the Swiss National Bank and the European Central Bank are also slated to released their policy decisions this week.



The dollar dropped to a low of $1.1811 against the Euro Monday, but has since bounced back to around $1.1785.



France's economy is expected to grow at a steady pace in the fourth quarter, according to survey data from the Bank of France.



Gross domestic product is expected to climb 0.5 percent in the fourth quarter, unchanged from the second estimate released in November. The economy had expanded 0.5 percent in the third quarter.



The British Chambers of Commerce on Monday downgraded its growth projection citing weak household spending and business investment through the forecast period and less contribution from net trade due to Brexit uncertainty.



The projection for 2017 was cut to 1.5 percent from 1.6 percent. The business lobby projected 1.1 percent growth next year instead of 1.2 percent.



Going forward, the economy is forecast to expand 1.3 percent in 2019, which was also slightly slower than the previous projection of 1.4 percent. The buck has climbed to around $1.3340 against the pound sterling Monday afternoon, from an early low of $1.3431.



UK house prices are forecast to rise at a slower pace next year, property website Rightmove reported Monday. House price growth is expected to cool to 1 percent in 2018, the slowest rise since 2011. Prices increased around 1.2 percent this year.



The greenback fell to a low of Y113.240 against the Japanese Yen, but has since rebounded to around Y113.500.



Japan's business survey index of large manufacturers strengthened again in the fourth quarter, the quarterly survey by the Ministry of Finance and the Cabinet Office showed Monday. The Business Survey Index, or BSI, for large manufacturers rose to 9.7 in the December quarter from 9.4 in the September quarter.



The M2 money stock in Japan was up 4.0 percent on year in November, the Bank of Japan said on Monday, coming in at 987.8 trillion yen. That was shy of expectations for an increase of 4.1 percent, which would have been unchanged from October's reading.



