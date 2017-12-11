William Bronchick - Discusses Coaching and Mentoring Programs

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2017 / Guiding a person, professional, or athlete can help them learn new skills and grow in their respective fields. The importance of such guidance programs has increased drastically over the years as studies prove their effectiveness when aligned with personal and career goals. William Bronchick, attorney and best-selling real estate author, goes over the development of individuals and what they need to know before joining a mentoring program.

Mentoring is paramount, not only because of the skills and knowledge people can learn from an advisor, but also because it provides professional socialization and personal support to facilitate success in life. As a matter of fact, over 79% of millennials considered mentoring a crucial aspect of career success. The very first step when choosing a program is to ensure that you are able to contact the head guru directly; many gurus endorse companies that fulfill the coaching program without playing an actual part in it themselves. It's fine to be guided by assistant coaches, but it's always best to make sure that the head mentor is playing an active role in directing.

"Nearly 80% of all learning is done informally, by learning on the job rather than from textbooks or classrooms. Mentoring is a great way to transfer knowledge that is relevant to a person's goals while shortening the learning curve," shares William Bronchick. An entire generation of guided employees would mean having people who are highly-productive and who understand and enjoy what they do. Advisors would be able to work through the concerns of the mentee, help them build the skills they need for success, and guide them toward growth in their career path.

William Bronchick is a best-selling author and attorney who specializes in real estate, corporate restructuring, and asset protection. He is the president of Bronchick & Associates, P.C. and the College of American Real Estate Investors, a professional institution that offers online training and certification for those who invest in real estate. William is also the radio show host of Legalwiz.com, an online legal resource that has been assisting real estate investors and entrepreneurs for over 23 years. The public speaker has been involved in thousands of real estate transactions and has been investing and practicing law since the early 90's.

