MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/11/17 -- Dundee Sustainable Technologies Inc. ("DST or the Corporation") (CSE: DST)(CSE: DST.CN)(CSNX: DST) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a technical services contract with eCobalt Solutions Inc. ("eCobalt") (TSX: ECS) to assist in conducting detailed metallurgical testing and flowsheet design for the creation of a clean cobalt concentrate. If successful, the flowsheet could include DST's arsenic vitrification technology as part of the overall plant design.

Mr. Brian Howlett, the President and CEO of the Corporation stated, "The Corporation looks forward to working with eCobalt on this important project. Success at a lab scale and flowsheet improvements for processing of cobalt mineralization could open valuable new markets for the Corporation proprietary arsenic technology. Clean cobalt concentrate represents a new opportunity for the Corporation's arsenic technology beyond the gold and copper projects that we are pursuing."

Additionally, the Corporation announces that Mr. Mark Goodman has retired from its Board of Directors. Mr. Goodman, currently the President of Dundee Corp, has served with distinction on DST's board since May 23, 2013.

About Dundee Sustainable Technologies, a corporation controlled by Dundee Corporation

The Corporation is engaged in the development and commercialization of environment-friendly technologies for the treatment of materials in the mining industry. Through the development of patented, proprietary processes, DST extracts precious and base metals from mineralized material, concentrates and tailings, while stabilizing contaminants such as arsenic, which could not otherwise be extracted or stabilized with conventional processes because of metallurgical issues or environmental considerations.

DST has filed, published and was granted patents for these processes in several countries.

