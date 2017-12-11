LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, 2017-12-11 22:01 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced that the Company has been added to the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NBI). The addition is part of NBI's annual review of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market that meet NBI's eligibility criteria. uniQure will be added to the NBI effective prior to market open on Monday, December 18, 2017.



The NASDAQ Biotechnology Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index that is designed to track the performance of a set of securities listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market, that are classified as either biotechnology or pharmaceutical according to the Industry Classification Benchmark and is re-ranked annually in December. Additional information on the eligibility criteria and further details about the index are available through this link.



About uniQure uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy -- single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipeline of proprietary and partnered gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia, Huntington's disease and cardiovascular diseases. www.uniQure.com



uniQure Contacts:



Maria E. Cantor Direct: 339-970-7536 Mobile: 617-680-9452 m.cantor@uniqure.com



Eva M. Mulder Direct: +31 20 240 6103 Mobile: +31 6 52 33 15 79 e.mulder@uniQure.com



Tom Malone Direct: 339-970-7558 Mobile: 339-223-8541 t.malone@uniQure.com