XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO Logistics' Bradley Jacobs Accepts 2017 Connie Award on Behalf of Future Leaders

GREENWICH, Conn. - December 11, 2017 - Bradley Jacobs, chief executive officer of XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO), has been honored by the Containerization and Intermodal Institute (CII) as the recipient of the 2017 Connie Award. The Connie Award recognizes individuals that have had a positive impact on the progression of the containerized shipping and intermodal industry. The ceremony took place at the CII's annual luncheon held today in Newark, N.J.

During the ceremony two scholarships were awarded in Jacobs' name: one presented by XPO to Corey Dennis, and the other presented by the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) to Sahiti Kalapala. Dennis is pursuing his MBA in supply chain management at Eastern Michigan University, and Kalapala is a graduate student enrolled in Rutgers University's supply chain management program. A donation will also be made in Jacobs' name to the American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN) - a non-profit network of supply chain experts that provides humanitarian relief following natural disasters.

Jacobs said, "The containerized shipping and intermodal industry is critical to connecting the world's economies. At XPO, we're committed to cultivating future talent within our industry and to creating a path for the next generation of supply chain leaders."

XPO is a top ten global provider of transportation and logistics solutions and one of the largest intermodal providers in North America.

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 32 countries, with 1,444 locations and more than 91,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods more efficiently throughout their supply chains. The company has two reporting segments, transportation and logistics, and within these segments its business is well diversified by geographies, verticals and types of service. XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters is in Lyon, France. www.xpo.com

