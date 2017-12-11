SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched two procurement research reports on the professional services category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the professional services sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Litigation Services Procurement Research Report' and 'Incident and Emergency Management Software Procurement Research Report'

Global Litigation Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global litigation services market can be attributed to the rise in investments in R&D and for filing patents by organizations in the automotive, FMCG, pharmaceutical, and healthcare sectors. Also, the market for litigation services in North America is growing due to the availability of a large number of R&D centers that require IP filings and public listed companies that need financial compliance through security litigations. Moreover, several organizations are under pressure to reduce costs associated with legal services; this is the reason they prefer outsourcing their legal and litigation requirements to contract lawyers.

Litigation Services Procurement Challenges:

The difficulty in finding a service provider that offers services at affordable cost.

The lack of transparency in the processes.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the litigation services market should ask the service providers to provide drafts of case briefs and developments in a timely and efficient manner, as this will offer a better transparency. Also, the buyers should negotiate with service providers not only to reduce expenditure but also monitor compliance; this can further help the buyers in streamlining their spend.

Global Incident and Emergency Management Software Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the incident and emergency management software market can be attributed to the increase in demand for such services across various public and private sectors. The spend on incident and emergency management solutions across industries such as financial service, manufacturing, and retail has nearly doubled further adding to the growth of this market. Moreover, with the rise in terror attacks, there is a greater requirement for building predictive risk management capabilities.

Incident and Emergency Management Software Procurement Challenges:

The issues related to the implementation of incident and emergency management solutions.

The difficulties in identifying and partnering with vendors that can optimally cater across various stages of emergency management.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the incident and emergency management software market should identify and engage with service providers that possess the required expertise and knowledge regarding the hardware and software capabilities. They can also assess the service providers based on their proven track records as this can help the buyers in reducing operational cost and also increases integration efficiency.

