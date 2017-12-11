iboss - Named Visionary in Gartner's 2017 Magic Quadrant for Secure Web Gateways

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2017 / On June 20, 2017 iboss , provider of the first and only Distributed Gateway Platform, was named a visionary in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Secure Web Gateways. Gartner is the world's leading research and advisory company helping business leaders in every industry and from enterprises of all sizes with the objective insights they need to make informed, successful decisions. The Magic Quadrant is a series of market research reports featuring vendors who rely on proprietary qualitative data analysis methods to demonstrate market trends including direction, maturity and participants.

Gartner rates participants upon two criteria - completeness of vision and ability to execute. Then, using an undisclosed methodology, vendors are placed into one of four categories: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries or Niche Players. In 2017's report iboss became the first visionary named in the Magic Quadrant since 2012, which is validation of the company's position as a disruptor in the market. Per Gartner, "A vendor in the Visionaries quadrant delivers innovative products that address operationally or financially important end-user problems at a broad scale."

Highlighted was iboss' ingenious Distributed Gateway Platform that is backed by over 100 patents and used to provide cyber security for over 4,000 organizations worldwide. Built for the cloud, the technology caters to today's decentralized organizations and scales to meet the ever increasing bandwidth needs of tomorrow. By leveraging an elastic, node-based architecture customers are able to efficiently increase their security instantly, leveraging cloud gateways, optional local gateways, or a combination of both. Delivered entirely via a SaaS subscription model, the Distributed Gateway Platform is all-inclusive, meaning users never need to buy or manage Secure Web Gateway appliances ever again.

This accolade from Gartner is the latest in a series of achievements by iboss, including the official opening of their new corporate headquarters in Boston and the announcement of plans to hire nearly 200 additional employees. "We are thrilled to be named the first visionary in Gartner's Secure Web Gateway Magic Quadrant in five years," said CEO and co-founder Paul Martini. "We feel it is further proof the Distributed Gateway Platform is redefining how cyber security is delivered and managed. We are providing one-of-a-kind protection to distributed organizations, in a delivery model unmatched by Secure Web Gateways."

Founded in 2003, iboss is one of the fastest growing cybersecurity companies in the world redefining the delivery and management of cyber security in the cloudEO. In 2016 the team introduced the Distributed Gateway Platform, the world's first web gateway as a service delivered via a unique nod-based cloud architecture.

