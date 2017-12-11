SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched two procurement research reports on the professional services category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the professional services sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Business Valuation Services Procurement Research Report' and 'Subscription and Billing Management Procurement Research Report'

Global Business Valuation Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global business valuation services market can be attributed to rise in demand for such services across various sectors owing to bankruptcies that require substantial restructuring based on the business values, M&A activities, IPOs and buy/sell decisions. Also, there is a rise in the need to estimate the worth for purposes such as investments and marketing which fuels the growth of this market. Moreover, APAC is one the emerging markets for business valuation services due to the rapid growth of business activities in the emerging countries in this region.

Business Valuation Services Procurement Challenges:

The complexities associated with business operations.

The issues arising due to biased valuations along with manipulation of the data.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the business valuation services market should adopt the procurement practice of obtaining a comprehensive report from suppliers that have explanations for all the adjustments and assumptions made for valuation. Also, the buyers should collaborate with suppliers for using multiple business valuation methods to cross-check the results. Furthermore, collaborating with suppliers also help the buyers in selecting the appropriate valuation method.

Global Subscription and Billing Management Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the subscription and billing management market can be attributed to the increase in complexities associated with manual handling of subscriptions for different pricing plans that result in billing errors. Moreover, businesses across geographies try to remain competitive by generating high recurring revenues, along with automating and streamlining of billing management processes to reduce billing cycle times.

Subscription and Billing Management Procurement Challenges:

The difficulty in identifying suppliers that possess the competence to handle billing failures.

The challenges in assess suppliers for their ability to provide billing solutions.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in subscription and billing management market should engage with service providers after assessing their ability to provide contingency plans in case of failures in the billing process. Also, the buyers should adopt the practice of specifying or listing out their billing needs and the structure of the subscription offering, including the number of subscription plans, billing cycle interval, free trials, and auto-renewal of subscriptions.

