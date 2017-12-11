SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched two procurement research reports on the facility management category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the facility management sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Waste Management Procurement Research Report' and 'Office Supplies Procurement Research Report'

Global Waste Management Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global waste management market can be attributed to rise in the volumes of waste generated along with the increasing concern for environmental sustainability. The rapidly developing economies like APAC also contribute to the growth of this market due to the increase in the volumes of waste produced in these regions. Moreover, the waste management services offer solutions which include efficient waste removal, transportation, treatment, processing, and disposal services. It also helps in ensuring regulatory compliance, thereby by-passing litigations and penalties.

Waste Management Procurement Challenges:

The difficulties in identifying and defining the scope of their waste management service requirements.

The difficulty in identifying and measuring suppliers' capability in providing suitable treatment.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the waste management market should engage with suppliers that provide consultation, training, and assistance in waste reduction, handling, and storage. Also, collaborating with suppliers that offer consulting services help the buyers in understanding the industry-specific requirements.

Global Office Supplies Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the office supplies market can be attributed to the emergence of multichannel marketing. There is an increase in the number of suppliers that are using various channels to market their products offline and online. Moreover, the growth of online shopping has led office supplies providers to market and sell their offerings on their own and other online platforms. This further adds to the growth of the market.

Office Supplies Procurement Challenges:

The difficulties in adhering to environmental sustainability practices.

The challenges in assessing suppliers' approach toward regulatory compliance.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in office supplies market should identify and engage with suppliers that can help them achieve cost savings via volume discounts for the guaranteed order quantities or price incentives for online payments. Cost savings can also be obtained by establishing multi-year contracts with one supplier and save on renewal costs.

