With the update, businesses can establish a faster and more efficient path from company discovery to getting better quotes and building long-lasting profitable business partnerships with Turkey's leading marble suppliers.

Turkey, not only has the largest reserves of marble and travertine in the world but also ranks as the world's 7th largest marble producer and 8th largest marble exporter. As the demand for marble continues to grow across the globe especially in China marble companies in Turkey are expected to increase their already thriving exports even further. BizVibe's latest update connects businesses to the top marble companies in Turkey and helps users discover thousands of opportunities daily. BizVibe has innovated the modern networking platform to make your sourcing process faster, smarter and more hassle-free. Connect and network with Turkey's leading marble companies on BizVibe.

Why connect with companies from Turkey's marble industry?

Turkey has a long history of marble production that could date back to four thousand years. Today, Turkey is still one of the world's leading marble producers and exporters, selling its world's renowned marbles to over 175 countries and generating around US$ 2 billion annually. Turkey's leading position in the global marble market is also attributed to its world's largest marble reserves. Recent studies show that the total reserve of marble in Turkey is estimated at 13.9 billion tons (nearly 5.1 billion cubic meters), representing over 36% of the world's marble reserves. Over the years, the volume of Turkey's marble exports to China has seen a sharp increase, as China's construction industry continues to grow rapidly, and marble becomes a highly demanded building material for top-tier residential and commercial projects. Opportunities in Turkey's marble industry are expected to flourish more than ever.

Not only does BizVibe's networking platform introduce businesses to verified marble companies in Turkey, the intelligent B2B networking platform also connects global trade professionals with over 7 million prospecting and sourcing candidates in over 700+ industries. BizVibe cuts research time, allowing you to go after the real opportunities.

