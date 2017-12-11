sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 11.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,208 Euro		+0,089
+74,79 %
WKN: A2ASAL ISIN: CA7792921016 Ticker-Symbol: RMJR 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROUTEMASTER CAPITAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ROUTEMASTER CAPITAL INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ROUTEMASTER CAPITAL INC
ROUTEMASTER CAPITAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ROUTEMASTER CAPITAL INC0,208+74,79 %