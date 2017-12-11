VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/11/17 -- Finning International Inc. (TSX: FTT) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mary Lou Kelley as an independent director to the company's Board of Directors effective January 1, 2018.

Ms. Kelley brings over 30 years of marketing leadership experience to the Board, including over 15 years of leading e-commerce and omni-channel strategies.

"We are pleased to welcome Mary Lou to the Finning Board of Directors. Mary Lou brings strong digital marketing experience to Finning, and we look forward to benefiting from her expertise as we develop our omni-channel capabilities to transform customer experience," said Doug Whitehead, chair of Finning's Board of Directors.

Ms. Kelley most recently served as the president of e-commerce for Best Buy from 2014 to 2017. Prior to Best Buy, Ms. Kelley held senior leadership roles in marketing and e-commerce with various companies, including Chico's FAS, L.L.Bean, and Ashford.com. Earlier in her career, Ms. Kelley served as a management consultant with McKinsey and Company. Ms. Kelley is currently an advisor to the Board of Directors and senior leadership of Falabella Retail, the largest department store retailer in South America. In this capacity, she is focused on assisting with the development and implementation of e-commerce and omni-channel strategies to drive differentiation and competitive advantage. Ms. Kelley also serves on the board of Vera Bradley, an American luggage and handbag company listed on NASDAQ.

Ms. Kelley holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Boston College and a Master of Business Administration from The University of Virginia.

Finning is committed to building and sustaining a Board with a diversity of knowledge, experience and capabilities that supports the Company's strategic direction.

About Finning

Finning International Inc. (TSX: FTT) is the world's largest Caterpillar equipment dealer delivering unrivalled service to customers for over 80 years. Finning sells, rents, and provides parts and service for equipment and engines to help customers maximize productivity. Headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., the Company operates in Western Canada, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact

Mauk Breukels

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs

(604) 331-4934

mauk.breukels@finning.com

www.finning.com



