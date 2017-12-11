RAPT Touch and OEM Partner to Demonstrate RAPT's Latest Technology Designed for Windows Ink and the Education Market, at BETT 2018

RAPT ENABLED INTERACTIVE FLAT PANELS TO BE DEMONSTRATED IN THE MICROSOFT BOOTH

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- RAPT Touch, the leader in alternative touchscreen technologies, will demonstrate its latest advancements in Interactive Flat Panel technology designed for the education market at BETT 2018. RAPT and its partner will showcase Microsoft OneNote, Microsoft Whiteboard Preview and other classroom applications on its 75" interactive panel, as well as announce a new Interactive Flat Panel program for the Education Market at BETT.

RAPT enabled devices, powered by Windows Ink, replicate a pen on paper experience in all applications supporting Microsoft Pen Protocol. With up to 20 simultaneous fine tip stylii operating at 7 milliseconds tracking latency with pressure recognition built-in, every teacher and student has the power to express themselves and collaborate like never before.

"We are excited to unveil the work the RAPT team has accomplished in conjunction with Microsoft to provide valuable alternatives to Interactive Flat Panels for the Education Market," said Cathal Phelan RAPT CEO. "Microsoft Whiteboard is an example of a breakthrough application that in use with devices using RAPT technology, school districts will now be able to use all the features at a price point never seen before in advanced touchscreens."

"When you combine the power of OneNote and Windows Ink, with interactive flat panels built with RAPT technology, students are greeted with a true pen on paper experience on the largest interactive panels available," said Peter Han, Vice President Partner Devices and Solutions, Microsoft Corp. "This combination of technologies is an amazing tool for teachers to unlock student creativity in a highly collaborative environment."

Established in 2008, RAPT's patented FTIR multi-touch technology is the clear alternative to projected capacitive systems. RAPT's technology provides new breakthrough features at a cost which enables OEMs to sell competitively in mass volume. RAPT is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and led by a world-class team of industry veterans with expertise in launching products to be manufactured in the millions of units. RAPT also has offices in Taiwan, Switzerland and Silicon Valley, California.

