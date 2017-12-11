

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Tuesday release November numbers for producer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Producer prices are expected to add 0.2 percent on month and 3.3 percent on year after gaining 0.3 percent on month and 3.4 percent on year in October.



Japan also will see October results for its tertiary industry index, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.2 percent on month following the 0.2 percent decline in September.



Australia will provide October figures for credit card balances and Q3 numbers for house prices, and also see November results for the business condition survey from NAB.



Credit card balances were at A$51.4 billion in September, while purchases were worth A$25.5 billion. The index for business conditions had a score of +21 in October, while business confidence came in at +8.



House prices are expected to have gained 0.5 percent on quarter and 8.8 percent on year after rising 1.9 percent on quarter and 10.2 percent on year in the three months prior.



Singapore will release October numbers for retail sales, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 2.0 percent on month and 0.7 percent on year following the 4.2 percent monthly decline and the 0.5 percent yearly fall in September.



Malaysia will see October data for industrial and manufacturing production; in September, they were up an annual 4.7 percent and 5.7 percent, respectively.



