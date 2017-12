Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2017) - Xylitol Canada Inc. (XYL: TSXV) (the "Company") is pleased announce the Company has changed its name from Xylitol Canada Inc. to "Sweet Natural Trading Co. Limited" pursuant to the results of the shareholder vote at the Company's Annual General Meeting on September 7, 2017. The Company will begin trading under its new name and new trading symbol (NTRL) on December 12, 2017.

