tripgift.com Launches First eGift Card for Worldwide Hotels, Experiences, Cruises, Tours & Car Rental

Today tripgift.com has launched the first worldwide eGift card for Travel, Lifestyle Experiences and Digital Media with a unique choice of 330,000 Hotels, Villas & Apartments, 50,000 Things to do, 16 Cruise Lines, 2,000 Tours, 500 Car Rental providers and a vast array of curated Digital Media content to buy, search, redeem and book directly at tripgift.com in over 30 currencies. The English language site has launched worldwide.

A recent Gift Card Industry report by Persistence Research entitled Gift Card Market states that the global Gift Card industry is worth a staggering US$307 Billion at present and is forecast to rise to US$698 Billion by 2024. In 2016 US$20 Billion worth of global revenues were amassed from eGifting. The report projects that by the end of 2024, global revenues arising from sales of eGifting or digital gift cards will grow at a staggering CAGR of 20.7%.

"TripGift will make it easier for consumers and businesses to access more of the things they love and is perfect for consumers looking for any occasion gifts for; Birthdays, Weddings, Anniversaries, Christmas, Graduations or even a Surprise Trip! This proposition also plays well with Businesses to use for global Employee Incentives and Rewards, Customer Engagement, BLeisure or a Birthday or Farewell gift for co-workers", says TripGift CEO, Cary George.

George continues "putting my consumer hat on I am sure anyone would be absolutely delighted to receive an eGift card where the recipient can instantly redeem a hotel, tour, cruise, car rental or experience anywhere in the world". Sharing an extraordinary statistic, George cites "there are almost 20 million birthdays everyday around the world and that is one of the many reasons why tripgift.com exists, so recipients can easily buy and use gifts at home, on the go or whilst travelling internationally".

TripGift is a worldwide digital self-serve eGift buying and booking service for Travel and Lifestyle Experiences and a wholly owned Better Lifestyle Brand Company with its Head office based in London, UK.

