Dutch REIT will use award winning real estate technology solutions

Vastned has selected Yardi Voyager, the cloud-based real estate solution, to streamline the management of its retail portfolio, which is currently valued at approximately €1.6 billion.

"Vastned is a listed European retail property company focusing on premium shopping venues on the most popular shopping streets of selected European cities," comments Reinier Walta, CFO of Vastned. "Our tenants are leading international and national retailers so it is important that our technology partner is also leader in the field."

With €1.2 billion of core city assets across the Netherlands, France, Belgium, and Spain, Vastned's strategy focuses on bigger cities with an historical inner-city that offer a unique shopping experience through authenticity. Along core city assets, Vastned has other high-quality properties in the portfolio like Belgian baanwinkels, well-located supermarkets and mixed retail locations in smaller and mid-sized cities.

"The number of retail focused REITs embracing the latest technology for real estate management is growing," comments Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international for Yardi. "The digitisation of real estate operations, especially in such a data heavy sector, provides the tools to aid strategic decision making, enhance retailer relationships and drive revenue."

About Vastned

Vastned is a listed European retail property company focusing on venues for premium shopping. Vastned invests in selected cities in Europe with a clear focus on the best retail property in the most popular shopping streets in the bigger cities. Vastned's tenants are strong and leading international and national retail brands. The property portfolio has a size of approximately €1.6 billion. For more information, visit: vastned.com.

About Yardi

Yardi develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America. For more information, visit: yardi.com/nl.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171211006356/en/

Contacts:

Yardi Systems Inc.

Martin Gedny, +44 (0) 1908 308400

martin.gedny@Yardi.com