Web Japan, Site for Spreading Information on Things Japanese, Announces Launch of Multilingual Versions

TOKYO, Dec. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Public Relations Office of Web Japan is pleased to announce that the website for spreading information on things Japanese has newly started posting articles in multiple languages.

Web Japan was launched in 2004 with the aim of helping people around the world get to know more about Japan. It has been using photos, texts and videos to promote the various charms of Japan such as its culture, trends, society, and science and technology. It has become one of Japan's leading websites for information on the country, recording more than 17 million page views per year now.

Its content had been provided primarily in English until the website started posting articles in other languages. It now accommodates other languages as follows:

Chinese: http://web-japan.org/index_cn.html

Arabic: http://web-japan.org/index_ar.html

French: http://web-japan.org/index_fr.html

Spanish: http://web-japan.org/index_es.html

The main subcategories of Web Japan are:

Trends in Japan

Introduces up-to-date information on things Japanese (fashion, science and technology, pop culture, food and travel, etc.)

Introduces up-to-date information on things Japanese (fashion, science and technology, pop culture, food and travel, etc.) Kids Web Japan

Provides familiar and fun content that helps children learn about Japan . This site is widely used in elementary and middle school classrooms around the world.

Provides familiar and fun content that helps children learn about . This site is widely used in elementary and middle school classrooms around the world. Japan Video Topics

Short videos 3-4 minutes long. They are also broadcast on more than 100 television stations in the world every year.

The office cordially invites you to try and view Web Japan by all means.