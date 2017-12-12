

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's tertiary activity index increased at a faster-than-expected pace in October, after falling in the previous two months, data published by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed Tuesday.



The tertiary activity index climbed 0.3 percent month-over-month in October, reversing a 0.2 percent decrease in September. Economists had expected a 0.2 percent rise for the month.



Among the individual components of the survey, activity was up for medical, health care and welfare, information and communications, electricity, gas, heat supply and water, finance and insurance, business related services and goods rental and leasing.



At the same time, activity was down for real estate, transport and postal activities, wholesale trade, retail trade and living and amusement-related services.



On a yearly basis, the tertiary activity index rose at a faster rate of 1.1 percent annually in October, following a 0.6 percent increase in the prior month.



